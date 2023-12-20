The Dayton Flyers (8-2) aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Dayton vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Dayton has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Oakland has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, seven out of the Golden Grizzlies' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

