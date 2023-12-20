Wednesday's contest that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) against the Dayton Flyers (6-5) at Memorial Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-58 in favor of Vanderbilt, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Flyers took care of business in their last game 83-64 against Ohio Dominican on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 77, Dayton 58

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

Against the Wichita State Shockers on November 25, the Flyers registered their signature win of the season, a 74-63 victory.

The Commodores have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Dayton has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 238) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 300) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 314) on November 24

73-60 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 316) on December 9

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 339) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)

11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62) Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers have been outscored by 1.7 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 138th in college basketball, while giving up 71 per contest, 297th in college basketball) and have a -19 scoring differential.

The Flyers score 73.6 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.

At home, Dayton allows 70.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 77.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.