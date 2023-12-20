The Dayton Flyers (8-2) are heavily favored (-11.5) to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 137.5.

Dayton vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -11.5 137.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Dayton's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points three times.

Dayton's matchups this year have an average point total of 137.5, the exact same as this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Flyers have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Dayton has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

The Flyers have been at least a -900 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for Dayton.

Dayton vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 3 33.3% 72.4 144.3 65.1 137.2 134.3 Oakland 9 75% 71.9 144.3 72.1 137.2 146

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers record only 0.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.1).

Dayton is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Dayton vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 5-4-0 1-3 5-4-0 Oakland 9-3-0 3-1 7-5-0

Dayton vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Oakland 14-2 Home Record 8-6 5-6 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

