The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Dayton Flyers (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Dayton vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score an average of 69.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 58.5 the Commodores allow to opponents.

Dayton is 6-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

Vanderbilt is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The 72.5 points per game the Commodores average are just 1.5 more points than the Flyers allow (71).

Vanderbilt has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Dayton has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Commodores are making 41.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers concede to opponents (44.5%).

The Flyers' 42 shooting percentage from the field is 2.9 higher than the Commodores have given up.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG%

9.7 PTS, 12.3 REB, 59.7 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%

9.3 PTS, 49.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62)

11.5 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (24-for-62) Destiny Bohanon: 10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 37 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

Dayton Schedule