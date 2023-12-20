Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Lake County, Ohio today, we've got what you need below.
Lake County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thomas W Harvey High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
