Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) facing off at Murphy Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-53 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.
The Norse fell in their last matchup 77-59 against Tennessee Tech on Monday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, Northern Kentucky 53
Other Horizon Predictions
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Norse's best win this season came in a 76-66 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 18.
- Northern Kentucky has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Raiders have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%
- Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse have been outscored by 11.0 points per game (posting 64.7 points per game, 211th in college basketball, while conceding 75.7 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and have a -99 scoring differential.
