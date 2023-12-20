How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Norse's 64.7 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.
- The Raiders score 7.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Norse give up (75.7).
- Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.
- Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Raiders are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.5%).
- The Norse shoot 41.6% from the field, just 5.2% higher than the Raiders allow.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)
- Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%
- Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Noelle Hubert: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 74-52
|State Farm Center
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 74-70
|Truist Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 77-59
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/1/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
