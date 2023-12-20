The Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Norse's 64.7 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders allow.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.

Middle Tennessee is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The Raiders score 7.4 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Norse give up (75.7).

Middle Tennessee has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.7 points.

Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Raiders are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.5%).

The Norse shoot 41.6% from the field, just 5.2% higher than the Raiders allow.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

15.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17) Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 52.3 FG% Macey Blevins: 12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

12.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Noelle Hubert: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Allison Basye: 6.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Northern Kentucky Schedule