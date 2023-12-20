Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 151-127 loss to the Clippers (his most recent game) Toppin put up 14 points, four assists and two blocks.

We're going to look at Toppin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.3 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 17 18.4 PR -- 15.6 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Hornets

Toppin is responsible for taking 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Toppin's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 107.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Allowing 120.7 points per game, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hornets are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 27.3 per game, 25th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 18th in the league, conceding 13.3 makes per game.

Obi Toppin vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 26 11 4 0 1 0 0

