The Charlotte Hornets (6-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton puts up 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner puts up 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown puts up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield puts up 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams generates 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

The Hornets are getting 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

Terry Rozier is putting up 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Pacers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Pacers Hornets 128.4 Points Avg. 113.1 125.2 Points Allowed Avg. 121.6 50.9% Field Goal % 47.1% 38.8% Three Point % 36.5%

