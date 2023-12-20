Pacers vs. Hornets December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (6-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, take on the Indiana Pacers (11-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSE
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Myles Turner puts up 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.
- Bruce Brown puts up 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Buddy Hield puts up 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams generates 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.
- Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- The Hornets are getting 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
- Terry Rozier is putting up 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. He is making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
Pacers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Hornets
|128.4
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|125.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.6
|50.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|38.8%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
