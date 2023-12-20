Player prop betting options for Tyrese Haliburton, Gordon Hayward and others are available in the Indiana Pacers-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -154) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has averaged 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 11.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (12.5).

Haliburton has connected on 3.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Get Haliburton gear at Fanatics!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 16.5 points Myles Turner scores per game match his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Bruce Brown is averaging 12.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Brown's assist average -- 2.9 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -149)

The 16.5-point over/under for Hayward on Wednesday is 1.3 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 4.9 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Hayward averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Terry Rozier is 23.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 23.1.

He has collected 3.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rozier's year-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Rozier has hit 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.