Tyrese Haliburton is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Indiana Pacers (13-12) take on the Charlotte Hornets (7-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their previous game to the Clippers, 151-127, on Monday. Bennedict Mathurin was their leading scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bennedict Mathurin 34 6 2 1 0 3 Isaiah Jackson 15 4 2 0 1 0 Buddy Hield 14 0 4 0 1 3

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.8 points, 11.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Myles Turner puts up 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown is posting 12.2 points, 2.9 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Mathurin is putting up 14.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Buddy Hield posts 12.8 points, 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 19.3 3.5 9.2 0.5 0.4 2.4 Myles Turner 14.7 7.3 0.8 0.6 1.6 0.9 Bruce Brown 13.1 5.2 2.8 1.2 0.1 0.7 Bennedict Mathurin 16.1 4.1 2.3 0.4 0.2 1.3 Obi Toppin 12.8 3.8 1.8 0.1 1.1 1.7

