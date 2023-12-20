Wednesday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) and Toledo Rockets (6-2) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Rockets earned a 78-65 victory over Oakland.

Toledo vs. Duke Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Toledo vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 70, Toledo 64

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 69-46 win on December 6 -- their signature victory of the season.

Toledo has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 31) on December 6

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 104) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 113) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 174) on November 25

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 267) on December 17

Toledo Leaders

Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Sophia Wiard: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

12.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Khera Goss: 8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Jessica Cook: 6.5 PTS, 46.0 FG%

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 68.6 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.0 per outing, 123rd in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.

