Toledo vs. Duke Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) and Toledo Rockets (6-2) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Rockets earned a 78-65 victory over Oakland.
Toledo vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Toledo vs. Duke Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 70, Toledo 64
Other MAC Predictions
Toledo Schedule Analysis
- The Rockets beat the Michigan Wolverines (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 69-46 win on December 6 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Toledo has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 31) on December 6
- 60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 104) on November 8
- 74-73 over SMU (No. 113) on November 24
- 73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 174) on November 25
- 78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 267) on December 17
Toledo Leaders
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Sophia Wiard: 12.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Khera Goss: 8.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.8 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Jessica Cook: 6.5 PTS, 46.0 FG%
Toledo Performance Insights
- The Rockets outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 68.6 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.0 per outing, 123rd in college basketball) and have a +61 scoring differential.
