The Toledo Rockets (6-4) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • In games Toledo shoots higher than 41.9% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.
  • The Rockets are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 284th.
  • The Rockets record 16.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Catamounts give up (64.5).
  • When Toledo scores more than 64.5 points, it is 6-4.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Toledo scored 8.4 more points per game (90.5) than it did in away games (82.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Rockets allowed 74.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 77.4.
  • Toledo made 9.7 threes per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland W 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa W 84-80 Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall W 88-87 Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont - Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

