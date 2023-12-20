The Toledo Rockets (4-4) face the Vermont Catamounts (8-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Vermont Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Cochran: 9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

Toledo vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 90th 79.3 Points Scored 75.0 170th 302nd 76.8 Points Allowed 62.4 23rd 355th 26.5 Rebounds 31.9 237th 270th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th 298th 5.9 3pt Made 10.9 9th 192nd 13.1 Assists 14.9 97th 141st 11.4 Turnovers 8.7 16th

