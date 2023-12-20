Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets (7-18) and Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (13-12) hit the hardwood at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Gordon Hayward Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Gordon Hayward Total Fantasy Pts 995.9 648.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.4 29.5 Fantasy Rank 7 59

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Gordon Hayward Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 11.8 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Pacers have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 127.4 points per game (first in the league) and giving up 127 (30th in the NBA).

Indiana loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. it collects 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 29th in the league, while its opponents grab 43.1 per contest.

The Pacers knock down 3.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.1 (eighth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.8.

Indiana has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (11th in the league).

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward's averages for the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

The Hornets have been outscored by 9.7 points per game (posting 111 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 120.7 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a -244 scoring differential.

Charlotte grabs 41.6 rebounds per game (25th in league) while allowing 45.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.8 boards per game.

The Hornets knock down 11.2 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (20th in NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.3 per game at 38.3%.

Charlotte has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (17th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (16th in league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Gordon Hayward Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Gordon Hayward Plus/Minus Per Game 1.2 -4.6 Usage Percentage 26.5% 21.1% True Shooting Pct 64.7% 54.2% Total Rebound Pct 6.7% 8.3% Assist Pct 47.4% 20.4%

