Wednesday's game at Cintas Center has the DePaul Blue Demons (7-5) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (1-8) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-59 victory, heavily favoring DePaul.

In their last outing on Friday, the Musketeers claimed a 68-43 win over SIU-Edwardsville.

Xavier vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 75, Xavier 59

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Musketeers defeated the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at home on December 15 by a score of 68-43.

Xavier has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

The Musketeers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (four).

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG%

11.0 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.6 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG% Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)

9.7 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71) Daniela Lopez: 4.2 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a -104 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 52.4 points per game to rank 340th in college basketball and are giving up 64.0 per contest to rank 186th in college basketball.

The Musketeers post 60.8 points per game in home games, compared to 47.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

Defensively Xavier has been worse in home games this year, giving up 65.3 points per game, compared to 59.3 when playing on the road.

