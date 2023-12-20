Wednesday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) and Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) squaring off at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 75, Xavier 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-0.4)

St. John's (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

St. John's is 5-5-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. The Red Storm are 6-4-0 and the Musketeers are 5-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game, 148th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.9 per contest to rank 155th in college basketball.

Xavier ranks 64th in the nation at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 36.7 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 29.6% from deep.

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (223rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (211th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.