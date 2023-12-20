Big East foes meet when the St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at Carnesecca Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The Musketeers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total is set at 157.5 for the matchup.

Xavier vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -5.5 157.5

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier has combined with its opponent to score more than 157.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Xavier has had an average of 146.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Xavier is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Musketeers have been at least a +210 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 32.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Xavier vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 5 50% 80 156.3 69.4 139.3 147.9 Xavier 3 30% 76.3 156.3 69.9 139.3 148.3

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Red Storm beat the spread 10 times in 19 Big East games last year.

The Musketeers' 76.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 69.4 the Red Storm allow.

Xavier is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when it scores more than 69.4 points.

Xavier vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 5-5-0 4-3 6-4-0 Xavier 6-4-0 2-0 5-5-0

Xavier vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Xavier 11-5 Home Record 15-2 3-8 Away Record 7-4 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

