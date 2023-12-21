When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Adam Fantilli score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Capitals?

Fantilli stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In two games against the Capitals this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Fantilli has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Fantilli's shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:49 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

