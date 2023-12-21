Adam Fantilli will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Fantilli's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Adam Fantilli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Fantilli has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 15:17 on the ice per game.

Fantilli has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Fantilli has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Fantilli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 33 games played.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 2 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

