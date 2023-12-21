Thursday's contest between the Akron Zips (3-5) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-6) at James A. Rhodes Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Akron squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Zips are coming off of a 71-62 loss to Cleveland State in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 71, Bellarmine 64

Other MAC Predictions

Akron Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Zips picked up their signature win of the season, a 75-72 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 187) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Akron is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.

Akron has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 187) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 289) on November 15

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 336) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips have a -19 scoring differential, falling short by 2.4 points per game. They're putting up 64.4 points per game to rank 219th in college basketball and are giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 235th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.