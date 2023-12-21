The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

In games Akron shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.

The Zips record 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Akron is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Akron averaged 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did away from home (69.8).

The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.6).

Akron averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

