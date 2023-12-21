How to Watch Akron vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- In games Akron shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.
- The Zips record 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
- Akron is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Akron averaged 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did away from home (69.8).
- The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.6).
- Akron averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 67-52
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|W 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|W 88-45
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
