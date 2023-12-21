The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Akron Zips (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • In games Akron shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Zips sit at 186th.
  • The Zips record 76.7 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 70.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
  • Akron is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.2 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Akron averaged 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did away from home (69.8).
  • The Zips gave up 64.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.6).
  • Akron averaged 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged away from home (8.0 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Bradley W 67-52 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Kentucky W 77-76 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton W 88-45 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

