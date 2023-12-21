The Akron Zips (7-3) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Akron vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Akron is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Zips' seven games this season have hit the over.

Gardner-Webb is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.