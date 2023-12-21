The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights average only 2.3 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Zips give up (66.8).
  • Bellarmine has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
  • Akron is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • The Zips average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Knights allow (75.5).
  • When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).
  • The Knights' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Zips have given up.

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)
  • Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Tennessee State W 55-49 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/6/2023 @ Youngstown State L 53-52 Beeghly Center
12/10/2023 @ Cleveland State L 71-62 Wolstein Center
12/21/2023 Bellarmine - James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ Canisius - Koessler Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.