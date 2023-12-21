The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights average only 2.3 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Zips give up (66.8).

Bellarmine has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Akron is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.

The Zips average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Knights allow (75.5).

When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 3-2.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).

The Knights' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Zips have given up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)

9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

