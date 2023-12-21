How to Watch the Akron vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-6) take on the Akron Zips (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Akron vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Knights average only 2.3 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Zips give up (66.8).
- Bellarmine has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Akron is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 64.5 points.
- The Zips average 11.1 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Knights allow (75.5).
- When Bellarmine allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 3-2.
- The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Knights allow to opponents (42%).
- The Knights' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Zips have given up.
Akron Leaders
- Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (11-for-45)
- Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Akron Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 55-49
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 53-52
|Beeghly Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 71-62
|Wolstein Center
|12/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Canisius
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.