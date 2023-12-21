Will Andrew Peeke Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Andrew Peeke going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Peeke stats and insights
- Peeke is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In two games against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Peeke has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Peeke recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
