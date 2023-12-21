Coming off a hat trick last time out, Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the action on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Capitals and the Blue Jackets square off.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 4-3 WAS 11/4/2023 Capitals Blue Jackets 2-1 WAS

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 120 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 105 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 31 1 24 25 10 13 - Kirill Marchenko 31 13 8 21 9 19 36.4% Johnny Gaudreau 33 6 14 20 15 10 0% Ivan Provorov 33 2 17 19 19 6 - Adam Fantilli 33 9 10 19 10 13 41.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 70 goals scored (2.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 26 goals during that time.

Capitals Key Players