How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the action on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ as the Capitals and the Blue Jackets square off.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Capitals Additional Info
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 WAS
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 WAS
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 120 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 105 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|31
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|31
|13
|8
|21
|9
|19
|36.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|33
|6
|14
|20
|15
|10
|0%
|Ivan Provorov
|33
|2
|17
|19
|19
|6
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|33
|9
|10
|19
|10
|13
|41.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 80 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.
- The Capitals rank 31st in the league with 70 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 26 goals during that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|29
|13
|6
|19
|10
|16
|53.3%
|Tom Wilson
|29
|10
|8
|18
|23
|19
|33.3%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|29
|5
|13
|18
|17
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|29
|1
|15
|16
|38
|21
|-
|Aliaksei Protas
|28
|3
|11
|14
|10
|16
|35.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.