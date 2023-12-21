The Washington Capitals (16-9-4) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in an expected tight matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5), who have -105 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Columbus and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 24 of 32 games this season.

The Capitals are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 29 games this season, with 10 upset wins (34.5%).

Washington is 8-2 (victorious in 80.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Columbus is 10-19 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Adam Fantilli 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120) Kent Johnson 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) - Yegor Chinakhov 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.0 2.60 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.60 2.80 6 18.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.6 3.80 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.80 3.80 7 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

