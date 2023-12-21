The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-5) host the Washington Capitals (16-9-4) after Kirill Marchenko recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 9-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The matchup on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, totaling 38 goals while allowing 38 in that time. On 21 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (33.3%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (-105)

Blue Jackets (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 2-5-7 record in overtime matchups this season and an 11-17-5 overall record.

In the 12 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has three points (1-7-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Blue Jackets have earned 24 points in their 20 games with more than two goals scored.

Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 17 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 3-4-2 (eight points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 24 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 30th 2.41 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.64 31st 29th 27.7 Shots 29.6 24th 16th 30.9 Shots Allowed 34.4 30th 30th 10.59% Power Play % 16.13% 25th 10th 82.11% Penalty Kill % 83.7% 7th

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

