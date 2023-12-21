On Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

BSOH and BSNO Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112.4 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.1 per outing (10th in the NBA). They have a +10 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 113.9 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA.

These teams score 228.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up a combined 226 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans has compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread this year.

Cavaliers and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2000 - Pelicans +6600 +3500 -

