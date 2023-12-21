Cavaliers vs. Pelicans December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, BSNO
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the floor.
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.
- Max Strus averages 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Darius Garland posts 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.
- The Pelicans are getting 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.
- The Pelicans are receiving 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.
- Dyson Daniels is averaging 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the floor.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Pelicans
|111.3
|Points Avg.
|113.5
|111.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.2
|48%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.7%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
