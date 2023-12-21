How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) after winning four home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pelicans.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Pelicans vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Cleveland is 12-7 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 14th.
- The Cavaliers put up just 1.5 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pelicans give up (113.9).
- Cleveland is 10-4 when it scores more than 113.9 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Cavaliers average 113.3 points per game, 1.8 more than away (111.5). Defensively they give up 112.7 points per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (111.3).
- Cleveland is conceding more points at home (112.7 per game) than on the road (111.3).
- At home the Cavaliers are averaging 27 assists per game, three more than away (24).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Mobley
|Out
|Knee
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Jaw
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness
