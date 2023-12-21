Thursday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) and Siena Saints (4-5) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 75-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cincinnati, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Bearcats are coming off of a 58-56 victory against Southern Indiana in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cincinnati vs. Siena Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Siena 55

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

The Bearcats' best win of the season came in a 71-60 victory on November 19 against the Toledo Rockets, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings.

The Bearcats have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Cincinnati has five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 50) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 142) on November 25

87-62 at home over Howard (No. 258) on December 13

58-56 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 271) on December 17

69-47 at home over Xavier (No. 290) on December 10

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36)

5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36) Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 170th in college basketball while allowing 61.3 per contest to rank 126th in college basketball) and have a +58 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.