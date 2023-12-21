The Siena Saints (2-3) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati vs. Siena Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Siena Players to Watch

Elisa Mevius: 16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 5.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Anajah Brown: 11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK

11 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 2 BLK Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahniysha Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK London Gamble: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

