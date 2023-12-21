The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) aim to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Siena Saints (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Saints put up an average of 64.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 61.3 the Bearcats allow.

When it scores more than 61.3 points, Siena is 2-3.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.

The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats average are the same as the Saints allow.

When Cincinnati totals more than 67.9 points, it is 5-0.

Siena has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Bearcats shoot 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints concede defensively.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG% Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36)

5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36) Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Schedule