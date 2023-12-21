How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Siena Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-3) aim to extend a five-game winning stretch when they host the Siena Saints (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena.
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Siena Scoring Comparison
- The Saints put up an average of 64.2 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 61.3 the Bearcats allow.
- When it scores more than 61.3 points, Siena is 2-3.
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
- The 67.1 points per game the Bearcats average are the same as the Saints allow.
- When Cincinnati totals more than 67.9 points, it is 5-0.
- Siena has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Bearcats shoot 37.6% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Saints concede defensively.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 13.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 51.1 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 5.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 13.9 3PT% (5-for-36)
- Reagan Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|W 69-47
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|W 87-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 58-56
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/21/2023
|Siena
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/30/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
