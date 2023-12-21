Thursday's game at Alico Arena has the Cleveland State Vikings (10-2) squaring off against the Drexel Dragons (4-5) at 3:00 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 victory for Cleveland State.

The Vikings took care of business in their last outing 70-63 against Southern Miss on Wednesday.

Cleveland State vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 67, Drexel 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

The Vikings' best win this season came against the Southern Miss Eagles, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 101) in our computer rankings. The Vikings took home the 70-63 win at a neutral site on December 20.

Cleveland State has eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 over Southern Miss (No. 101) on December 20

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 161) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 235) on November 25

87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 241) on December 6

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Carmen Villalobos: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65) Jordana Reisma: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 78.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

