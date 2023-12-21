The Drexel Dragons (3-3) play the Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cleveland State vs. Drexel Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cleveland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

Chloe Hodges: 9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Amaris Baker: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Momo LaClair: 6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Brooke Mullin: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace O'Neill: 4.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.