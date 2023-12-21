The Drexel Dragons (4-5) go up against the Cleveland State Vikings (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings' 78.5 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 53.6 the Dragons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 53.6 points, Cleveland State is 10-2.
  • Drexel is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Dragons put up 55.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Vikings give up.
  • When Drexel totals more than 64.1 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 2-0.
  • This year the Dragons are shooting 40.3% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Vikings give up.
  • The Vikings make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Dragons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)
  • Jordana Reisma: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Sara Guerreiro: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Akron W 71-62 Wolstein Center
12/16/2023 Iowa L 104-75 Wells Fargo Arena
12/20/2023 Southern Miss W 70-63 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Drexel - Alico Arena
12/30/2023 @ Green Bay - Kress Events Center
1/1/2024 @ Milwaukee - Klotsche Center

