The Drexel Dragons (4-5) go up against the Cleveland State Vikings (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Drexel Scoring Comparison

The Vikings' 78.5 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 53.6 the Dragons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.6 points, Cleveland State is 10-2.

Drexel is 4-5 when it gives up fewer than 78.5 points.

The Dragons put up 55.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.1 the Vikings give up.

When Drexel totals more than 64.1 points, it is 3-0.

When Cleveland State gives up fewer than 55.8 points, it is 2-0.

This year the Dragons are shooting 40.3% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Vikings give up.

The Vikings make 46.4% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Dragons' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

16.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Carmen Villalobos: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Mickayla Perdue: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65) Jordana Reisma: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

