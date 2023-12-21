The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -10.5 142.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Cleveland State and its opponents have gone over 142.5 total points.

Cleveland State's matchups this year have an average point total of 144.3, 1.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings' ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

This season, Cleveland State has won four out of the five games in which it has been favored.

The Vikings have played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland State has a 86.7% chance to win.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 6 54.5% 75 140.3 69.3 143.1 143.2 Western Michigan 4 40% 65.3 140.3 73.8 143.1 138.5

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

The Vikings record 75 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 73.8 the Broncos allow.

When Cleveland State scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 7-4-0 1-1 5-6-0 Western Michigan 5-5-0 2-1 5-5-0

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits

Cleveland State Western Michigan 6-0 Home Record 0-4 1-5 Away Record 0-4 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.