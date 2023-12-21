Thursday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) and Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) going head to head at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 76, Western Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-9.6)

Cleveland State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Cleveland State has a 7-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Michigan, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Vikings are 5-6-0 and the Broncos are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 75 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Cleveland State ranks 189th in the nation at 36.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.3 its opponents average.

Cleveland State makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 37.3% from deep while its opponents hit 30.9% from long range.

The Vikings rank 221st in college basketball with 93.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 86th in college basketball defensively with 86 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cleveland State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (145th in college basketball action) while forcing 15 (38th in college basketball).

