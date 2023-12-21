The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Broncos allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland State shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Vikings are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 177th.

The Vikings record just 1.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Broncos give up (73.8).

Cleveland State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State has performed better at home this year, averaging 80.3 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the Vikings are giving up 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 77.3.

Cleveland State is sinking 6.2 threes per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it is averaging away from home (7.5, 37.5%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule