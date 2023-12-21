How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) will look to break a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland State shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Vikings are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Broncos sit at 177th.
- The Vikings record just 1.2 more points per game (75.0) than the Broncos give up (73.8).
- Cleveland State has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State has performed better at home this year, averaging 80.3 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the Vikings are giving up 61.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 77.3.
- Cleveland State is sinking 6.2 threes per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.3 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it is averaging away from home (7.5, 37.5%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
