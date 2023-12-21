The Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak at the Cleveland State Vikings (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-9.5) 143.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-9.5) 142.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Cleveland State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Vikings' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Western Michigan has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five Broncos games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.