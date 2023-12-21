When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Sillinger score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.