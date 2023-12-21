Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Cole Sillinger score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- In two of 28 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted six of them.
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
