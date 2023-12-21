On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in two games against the Capitals this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

