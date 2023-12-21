Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus Africentric Early College at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
