Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Fulton County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evergreen High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Delta, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.