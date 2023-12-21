The Indiana Pacers (14-12) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 119 - Grizzlies 117

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 4.5)

Pacers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.1

The Pacers (14-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 15.3% more often than the Grizzlies (10-16-0) this year.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Indiana covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 50% of the time.

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the point total 38.5% of the time this season (10 out of 26). That's less often than Indiana and its opponents have (21 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 4-4, while the Pacers are 7-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

On offense, the Pacers are the best squad in the league (128 points per game). However on defense they are second-worst (126.5 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.1 per game) and eighth in rebounds conceded (42.8).

This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.8 per game.

In 2023-24, Indiana is ninth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and 11th in turnovers forced (13.7).

The Pacers make 14.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 38% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and sixth, respectively, in the NBA.

