The Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 124-116 win over the Jazz (his last game) Allen put up 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Allen's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.0 12.3 Rebounds 10.5 8.3 9.1 Assists -- 2.3 2.3 PRA -- 23.6 23.7 PR -- 21.3 21.4



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 7.6% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.1 per contest.

Allen's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113.9 points per contest, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans have given up 27 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 31 20 11 4 0 2 0 1/16/2023 37 24 11 5 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.