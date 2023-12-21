Thursday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (7-3) and Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 80-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Kent State vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 80, Kent State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-5.4)

Oregon (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Oregon is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Ducks are 2-5-0 and the Golden Flashes are 7-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 84.3 points per game, 30th in college basketball, and conceding 72.5 per contest, 223rd in college basketball) and have a +118 scoring differential.

Kent State grabs 37.7 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 32.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Kent State makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from deep (150th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9 per game at 35.7%.

Kent State has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (304th in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (18th in college basketball).

