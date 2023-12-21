The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Kent State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes rank 63rd.

The Golden Flashes put up an average of 84.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71 the Ducks give up to opponents.

Kent State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Kent State scored 83.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.

The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.

At home, Kent State knocked down 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Kent State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule