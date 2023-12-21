The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
  • Kent State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Flashes rank 63rd.
  • The Golden Flashes put up an average of 84.3 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71 the Ducks give up to opponents.
  • Kent State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kent State scored 83.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.3.
  • The Golden Flashes allowed 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.
  • At home, Kent State knocked down 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Kent State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Shawnee State W 103-61 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State W 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
1/2/2024 Ball State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

