Kent State vs. Oregon: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Kent State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-6.5)
|145.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-6.5)
|144.5
|-275
|+220
Kent State vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Kent State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Oregon is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Ducks games have hit the over twice this season.
