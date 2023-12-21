The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Kent State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Oregon (-6.5) 145.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Kent State has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

Oregon is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Ducks games have hit the over twice this season.

